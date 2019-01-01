Net-A-Porter

Blade Hamptons Getaway Kit

The most luxurious way to fly, BLADE allows you to instantly and easily book a helicopter trip to in-demand destinations using its app. We've partnered with the aviation company to put together this 'Hamptons Getaway Kit' - a chic selection of products catering to your specific holiday needs. Complete with a cosmetics case, headphones, beach towel, sunscreen and one-way voucher for two, it's the secret to first-class travel. You and a guest will use the one-way flight voucher to skip city traffic and fly directly from BLADE's Manhattan lounge to Southampton, Quogue, East Hampton or Montauk - Stash your must-have beauty supplies and travel-sized toiletries in Smythson's pastel-blue leather Panama cosmetics case - Aptly named after Montauk, this round towel from The Beach People is made from soft cotton-terry and finished with fringe - it's perfect for lounging poolside or in the sand - Handcrafted from rose gold-tone metal and white leather, Frends' Layla headphones help you tune out on the beach - Protect your skin from the sun with Hampton Sun's SPF35 Continuous Mist Sunscreen - it's enriched with soothing Aloe Vera and moisturizing Vitamins A, C and E.