AcneFree

Blackhead Removing Face Scrub With Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment

$7.99

At walgreens.com

The AcneFree Blackhead Removing Face Scrub with Charcoal Acne Treatment combines maximum strength salicylic acid to help clear blackheads and natural exfoliators to deeply clean skin and visibly tighten pores. Formulated with charcoal, the face scrub draws out dirt, oil, and impurities to leave skin feeling smooth, clean, and fresh. The acne treatment is designed specifically for oily and acne-prone skin. Helps unclog pores, treats acne and blackheads Exfoliates skin Fragrance-free formula