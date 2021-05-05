BESTOPE

Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit

$11.99 $8.49

Buy Now Review It

Multi Functional Set: BESTOPE blackhead remover tool helps to remove blackhead, pimple,acne, comedone,zit whitehead and various blemish easily.a diagram provided which let you can know the usage of each tool clearly. Anti-allergic Design: The pimple popper tool designed with electroplated needle and stainless steel,It won't cause sensitivity issues, our acne extractor kit can work on all types of skin. Ergonomic Handle: These blackhead extractor tool use anti-slip handle design help you better control the pressure during use, ensuring every step can be done with exceptional control and precision to avoid damage to the skin. Precautions: Correct usage makes things easy, we won't suggest use any comedone extractor tool before the acne matured, please wipe all tools with rubbing alcohol before each use and after use. please follow the instructions. Unique Package: Our pimple extractor tool collectted in a tin carrying case, keeps tools safe, clean and they are packed for transport or storage conveniently . How to use a blackhead removal too Disinfection before and after every use, and always remember - be gentle! Step 1: Clean face with warm water, and hold a warm face cloth to the area for afew seconds to open up the pores. Step 2: Gently press down on one side of the blackhead, move the tool across the top, you should be able to feel the tiny pressure when forces the blockage out, you will need to adjust the angle, use the edge of the loop and ease it out, again 'scraping' across the top. Step 3: Cleanse your skin again, then apply toner and moisturizer. Step 4: Apply gentle pressure on the blackheads using the blackhead extractor tool. Precautions: 1: Confirm whether the acne is mature, if the acne is till inflamed, feels stubborn and a little pain, At this situation, please don't use any extractor, it will make thing worse; 2: Facial redness: You have to press the skin when using the remover tool, so the face is red after each use, will disappeared after a short period of time; 3: Scars left: If the tool did not be disinfected before use or be contaminated by the skin bacteria may cause these issue, please use the tea tree or lavender essential oil, it will help the marks and inflammatory subsided Package Include: 1 × 5 Pieces Blackhead Remover 1 × Metal Case 1 × User Manual