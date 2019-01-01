St. Ives

Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Face Scrub

C$4.57

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

We're superfans of everything nature. We create products that are inspired by nature. Our products contain ingredients like fuzzy apricot, milky coconut, zingy cranberry and creamy shea butter and we use 100% natural exfoliants like crushed walnut shell powder in most of our face scrubs, 100% naturally sourced moisturizers in our body lotions and 100% naturally sourced extracts in our body washes. St. Ives® Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Scrub helps unclog pores and clear blackheads. A derma‐tested, blackhead‐tackling scrub made with salicylic acid, it moderately exfoliates, helping to clear blackheads, unclog pores for a more even skin tone.Key benefits:• Our face scrub helps unclogs pores and contains 1% salicylic acid which helps to clear blackheads and allows skin to heal• Made with 100% naturally sourced extracts, green tea and olive leaf• Our green tea leaves are carefully picked from China • Each dollop delivers a medium exfoliation factor to help deeply clean pores• Dermatologist tested. Paraben free. Non-Comedogenic (not tending to cause blocked pores)How to use:1. Squeeze a small amount of scrub onto your fingertips and massage onto damp skin. 2. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to awaken your skin. 3. Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose. 4. When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel.5. For external use only. Using other topical acne products at the same time or immediately following use of this product may increase dryness or irritation of the skin. If this occurs, only one product should be used unless directed by a health care practitioner. Avoid contact with eyes. In contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Discontinue use if excessive skin irritation develops or increases. If irritation persists consult a health care practitioner.