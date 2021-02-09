BLACK+DECKER

Black+decker Powerseries Cordless Stick Vacuum

2 in 1 design for cleaning floors and a dustbuster for cleaning above the floors On-board accessory storage so they're always ready Folding handles for compact storage LED lights for illuminating the cleaning path Easy to detach beater bar to keep the beater bar clean and free of hair for top performance The Powerseries 2 in 1 Stick + Hand Vacuum provides two vacuums in one for cleaning on and above your floors. With 2 speeds, you can quickly pick up messes on hard floors and carpets. Remove the dustbuster hand vacuum and you'll find additional accessories to help get into hard-to-reach places. The self-standing design lets you store this dustbuster; vacuum upright where you need it, and the handle folds in half for compact storage when you'd like to store it away. Maintaining the performance of your vacuum is simple with an easy to remove, washable dirt bowl and filter. The smooth pivot steering provides easy maneuverability to get around furniture and LED lights on the floor head illuminate your cleaning path, so dirt can't hide.