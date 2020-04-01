BLACK+DECKER

Black+decker Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum, Cordless, Flexi Blue (hhvi315jo42)

$42.99

Dustbowl capacity 13 ounces; Lithium technology provides strong suction and extended run time, 1.5 AH Increased bowl capacity, washable bowl and filter Crevice tool for hard to reach areas and brush for upholstery Wide mouth design for large debris and cyclonic action helps keep the filter clean and suction strong Lightweight and portable design. 10 hrs, Power Rating : 10.8 The BLACK+DECKER HHVI315JO42 DUSTBUSTER Cordless Lithium Hand Vacuum, Flexi Blue, is ideal for picking up dirt and debris in your everyday life. This hand vac offers increased bowl capacity (31.8oz) which allows you to collect 50 percent more dirt before needing to empty (in comparison to HNV220BCZ01). The Lithium technology provides strong suction and extended run time. It has a washable bowl and filter which allows for thorough cleaning between jobs. The translucent, bagless dirt bowl makes it easy to see dirt and easy to empty. This vac also includes a crevice tool that provides access to hard to reach areas and it also has a brush which allows you to dust and vacuum upholstery. The wide mouth design effortlessly scoops up large debris and the cyclonic action helps to keep the filter clean and suction strong. 1.5 Amp Hours. This vac has a lightweight and portable design which makes for convenient cleaning. A wall mount provides a versatile storage solution. Includes: Hand Vac, Jack Plug Charger, Wall Mount, Push In Crevice Tool, Push In Brush.