BLACK+DECKER

Black+decker Cordless Lithium Dust Buster Handheld Vacuum, Chv1410l

$59.00 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

You have more to do than clean. That's why we invented our cordless Lithium Ion Vacuums. Packed with superstring suction, a compact design, and fade-free lithium-ion battery power, they help you go where other vacuums can't. So go ahead. Live a little. These hand vacuums will get down and dirty so you don't have to. Clean up messes with ease using the Black & Decker Cordless Hand Vacuum (CHV1410L). Free of wires, it runs with a Lithium-ion battery that holds its charge for up to 18 months, so it's always ready. This hand vacuum is lightweight and easy to control, making it ideal for reaching those hard-to-clean areas. It uses cyclonic action to keep the filter clean and the power strong. The Black and Decker lithium hand vacuum also includes a flip-up brush and crevice tool with strong suction power for an effective clean. Get outstanding performance with this cordless hand vacuum.