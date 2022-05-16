United States
World Market
Black Wood And Cane Back Fynn Dining Armchair
$349.99
At World Market
Crafted of solid rubberwood with black finish, natural cane and polyester upholstery Comes fully assembled Wipe clean with a dry cloth World Market exclusive Made in Indonesia Overall: 23"W x 22.5"D x 30.5"H, 14.3 lbs. Seat: 20.2"W x 18"D Leg height: 16.25"H Floor to top of seat: 20"H Floor to top of arms: 25.25"H Top of seat to top of back: 12.5"H Top of arms to top of back: 5.25"H