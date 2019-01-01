Loza Tam

Black & White Snake Skin Print Head Wrap Turban

Black & White Snake Skin Print Turban is completely lined in black satin to prevent friction between the cotton fabric and your fragile hair strands. Features an elastic band in the back to ensure a the turban stays secure on your head. The turban head wrap is pre-tied so you don’t have to learn how to tie it. Best part of the turban is the satin lining! No more worrying about frizzy hair after removing the turban. The satin smooths the hair as you are wearing it! The turban is great to wear to cover wigs, disguise a bad hair day, deep condition or look glam as you are preparing for bed. Perfect for all hair types. One size fits most due to the elastic band in the back. Also available in Navy & White.