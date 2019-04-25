Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Cost Plus World Market

Black & White Marbled Enamel Kettle

$24.99
At Cost Plus World Market
Crafted of stainless steel with a wooden knob and handle, our exclusive water kettle features an enamel finish with a black and white marbled design that makes it as fashionable as it is functional.
Featured in 1 story
The Underrated Site That Has The Best Mom Gifts
by Elizabeth Buxton