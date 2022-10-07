Sergio Hudson x Target

Black/white Animal Print Bustier Midi Dress

$45.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 61% Polyester, 32% Recycled Polyester, 7% Spandex Material Lining: 100% Polyester Garment Style: Sleeveless, Back Half Length Zipper Garment Length: Midi Neckline: Sweetheart Total Garment Length: 45 Inches Garment Details: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172576 UPC: 196761013028 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6106 Origin: Imported Description The Animal Print Bustier Midi Dress from Sergio Hudson x Target accentuates all your best features. Made from a lightweight recycled polyester fabric blend, this sleeveless midi dress is designed in a black-and-white animal print with adjustable spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. A bustier-style top and back half-length zipper finish off the stylish look. Known for his immaculate tailoring and jewel tone hues, Sergio Hudson brings his trademark glamour and technicolor elegance to Target for this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection. Combining flattering silhouettes with bold patterns, these pieces showcase the power and strength of femininity. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.