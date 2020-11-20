Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Glamorous
Black Waist & Hip Belt With Silver Chain
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
bandandroll
Vegetable Tanned Leather Collars
$61.56
$49.24
from
Etsy
BUY
Rachel Comey
Holika Belt
$395.00
$158.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Topshop
Faux Leather Belt
C$45.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Zara
Wide Belt
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Glamorous
Glamorous
Midi Tea Dress
$70.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Glamorous
Faux Fur Cross Body Bag In Camel
$32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Glamorous
Multi Abstract Spot Midi Dress
$75.00
$52.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
Glamorous
Midi Sunflower Shirt Dress
$67.00
$53.50
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Belts
bandandroll
Vegetable Tanned Leather Collars
$61.56
$49.24
from
Etsy
BUY
promoted
H&M
Rhinestone Belt
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Women's Round Buckle With Stretch Belt
$18.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Women's Double Buckle Belt
$16.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted