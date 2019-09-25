Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Lux Accessories
Black Velvet Thick Choker
$7.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Lux Accessories Classic 90s Plain Black Velvet Thick Choker
Need a few alternatives?
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Rhinestone Buckle Choker
£14.50
from
Topshop
BUY
BaubleBar
Athena Pendant Necklace
£38.68
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Suzanne Kalan
18k Rainbow Fireworks Choker Necklace
$10800.00
$6075.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Lux Accessories
More from Necklaces
Urban Outfitters
Chunky Chain Layer Necklace
$18.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
BaubleBar
Coco Pendant Necklace
$42.00
$31.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
MINI MINI JEWELS
Diamond Accented Dog Tag Initial Pendant Necklace
$250.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted