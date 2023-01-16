Boden

Black Velvet Sweetheart Midi Dress

£130.00 £65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boden

Product description A fresh take on a workwear staple, this midi dress by Boden is a muted, yet chic addition to your repertoire. Beautifully framed with a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, it banishes what-to-wear dilemmas for parties and events. Product specification Product Code - 50858667 Washing Instructions - Machine Washable at 30°C Sleeve Type - Long Sleeve Dress Shape - Pencil Garment Length - Midi Neckline - Sweetheart Neck Brand - Boden Drying Instructions - Do not tumble dry Material Type - Polyester blend Pattern Details - Plain Material - 93% polyester, 7% elastane. Lining: 100% polyester