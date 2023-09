Self Portrait

Black Velvet Strapless Midi Dress

$540.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric Stretch: Super-Stretch Fabric: Mid-weight, super-stretch velvet Non-slip rubber binding at strapless neckline Boned U at front with interior hook-and-eye band Slit at back Hook-and-eye and hidden zip at back Shell: 92% polyester/8% elastane Lining: 87% polyester/13% elastane Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported, China Style #SELFP30746