Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Mou

Black Velvet Eskimo 18 Boots

$275.00$121.00
At SSENSE
Ankle-high shearling boots in 'velbla' black. Wool blanket stitching in grey throughout. Round toe. Logo patch at heel counter. Tonal shearling lining. Tonal treaded rubber sole. Tonal stitching.
Featured in 1 story
Boots Are Finally On Sale—And They're Good
by Rebekkah Easley