Carol's Daughter

Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Hair Sheen

$13.49

Sometimes hair can feel dry, dull or brittle in the middle of the day and you need an instant fix to leave it manageable and soft with lots of shine. That's when you reach for the hydrating Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Hair Sheen Spray that will add tons of lasting shine. The blend of Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil helps to condition hair throughout the day. With a little extra Sweet Almond Oil to help add strength to your hair so you won't have as many snaps and breaks. Great for all hair types and it works extremely well on locs, twists and braids.