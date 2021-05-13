Massimo Dutti

Black V-vamp Platform Sandals

£89.95

Buy Now Review It

At Massimo Dutti

This is a JOIN LIFE item. JOIN LIFE Care for planet: Leather tanned using sustainable practices. These products are manufactured in tanneries that have been certified by the Leather Working Group, using renewable energy sources and technologies that reduce water consumption. Flat sandals made of leather Join Life Model Logo on the insole Leather insole Black Platform: 2 cm Heel: 3cm