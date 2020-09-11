Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Pixie Market
Black Tailored Blazer
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pixie Market
Chic black blazer with side vents and cinched waist . Styled with matching suit pants.
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Macaw Mix Linen Blazer
£170.00
from
Farm Rio
BUY
Balenciaga
Grey Boxy Blazer Jacket Nicolas Ghesquiere
$185.00
$149.00
from
Heroine
BUY
Pixie Market
Brown Tailored Blazer
C$415.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
H&M
Single-breasted Jacket
C$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Jaime Vegan Leather Pants
$139.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Black Neck Tie Cardigan
£120.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Leticia Halter Silky Dress
£110.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Camille Brown Belted Dress
$139.00
$79.20
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Outerwear
promoted
H&M
Coat
$99.00
from
H&M
BUY
TNA
The Super Puff Soft Shine In Shadow Mauve
C$250.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
TNA
The Super Puff In Dusty Coral Cord
C$275.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
TNA
The Super Puff Vest In Matte Modern Taupe
C$198.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted