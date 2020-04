Torrid

Black Stripe Crepe Double-breasted Blazer

$88.90 $37.19

At Torrid

Let the world know you mean business! This mid-weight longline blazer with a flattering double breasted design effortlessly dresses up your day-to-day look. Notched collar Double breasted closure Long sleeves Baste stitched pockets Lined CONTENT CARE Shell: polyester/spandex; lining: polyester Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size coats SIZE + FIT Model is 5'11", size 1 Size 2 measures 36" from shoulder