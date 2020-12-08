Torrid

Black Stretch Shimmer Pointed Toe Over The Knee Boot

$89.50 $58.17

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

These stretch boots hit over-the-knee and feature a shimmer design so you can glimmer in the fall moon or glow like an ice princess during these cooler months. Our unique fit gives you extra wide width and extra room around your whole foot. EXTRA WIDE WIDTH (WW) Pointed toe Side zipper 3.25” block heel Size 8 shaft measures 22” Extra cushioned footbed; textured outsole Man-made materials Imported extra wide width shoes Wide Calf