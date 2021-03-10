Kenzo

Black Sport Bottle Holder Crossbody Bag

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Nylon-blend twill shoulder bag in black. Adjustable shoulder strap with bungee-style fastening. Criss-crossing rubberized grab handle with logo printed in off-white at face. Lanyard clasp hardware at back face. Bungee-style drawstring at mesh throat. Tonal logo-woven twill lining. Tonal hardware. Approx. 3.5" length x 7.5" height x 3.5" width. Supplier color: Black Textile. Imported. 211387F048151