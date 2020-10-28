Pela Case

Black Slim Eco-friendly Iphone 12/iphone 12 Pro Case

C$39.95

At Pela Case

The only thing that feels better in your hand than a Pela case is an even thinner Pela case! Designed with a minimal aesthetic for durability and style, the Pela slim case is crafted with a smooth fit and grip texture so it slides in and out of your pocket but not out of your hands. Our Slim phone case is two times thinner than our regular case. It is 100% compostable, eco friendly, and protects your iPhone against bumps and scratches. Buy 1, get 1 free.