Umbra

Black Skinny Trash Can

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Our Skinny Can by Umbra is a small yet mighty and oh-so-affordable solution for discarding trash in tight spaces! Stash it under desks in offices or dorm rooms or tuck it discreetly in bedrooms and bathrooms. It features an open top that angles slightly upward for easy access, while a cutout serves as a convenient handle for emptying.