Sisley Paris

Black Rose Cream Mask

$166.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Black Rose Cream Mask or, Masque Crème à la Rose Noire, is a cream mask specifically formulated to instantly provide the skin with a youthful and energized look.Who it's for: All skin types.What it does: Rich in active anti-aging ingredients, this mask immediately gets to work on signs of fatigue and leaves your skin looking youthful and energized. It brings together three actions—revitalizing, softening and hydrating—to restore a luminous complexion and re-densify skin in just 10-15 minutes. Its bounty of ingredients also smoothes skin, fights free radicals, protects, soothes and repairs.How to use: Apply 2-3 times per week in a thick layer on your face and neck, carefully avoiding the area around the eye. Leave on your skin for 10-15 minutes, then wipe away the excess."/