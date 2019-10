Lush

Black Rose

When two ingredients really love each other, they come together to make a scent so intoxicating, it's nearly irresistible. Black Rose's scintillating blend of rose and lemon oils is unleashed the moment this fizzer hits the water. As it dissolves, its deep, dark color cloaks you in delightful mystery as fair trade organic cocoa butter keeps your bath water and skin feeling soft, soothed and luxurious.