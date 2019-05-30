Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Home Decorators Collection

Black Rectangle Bar Frame With Oval Mirror

$129.00
At The Home Depot
With a simple design that's at home in any setting, this oval wall mirror with a square frame is as versatile as it is stylish. Crafted in black wrought iron rods, the square outer frame features rounded corners that accentuate the curvature of the oval mirror. Enhance your decor with this eye-catching addition. With a simple design that's at home in any setting, this oval wall mirror with a square frame is as versatile as it is stylish. Crafted in black wrought iron rods, the square outer frame features rounded corners that accentuate the curvature of the oval mirror. Enhance your decor with this eye-catching addition.