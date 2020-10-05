Daily Paper

Black Rebike Shorts

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Daily Paper

These Rebike shorts will be an indispensable piece of your wardrobe this summer. Cut with a flattering high-rise waistband that's easy to pull on and off they're designed for always on-the-go lifestyles. Constructed from a technical blend with just enough stretch for maximum comfort and movement without sacrificing on that streamlined silhouette. The flattering black colorway is contrasted with yellow flatlock stitching.