Torrid

Black & Rainbow Stripe Essential Cami

$39.50

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

20% of proceeds from our exclusive Celebrate Love Collection will go to the Torrid Foundation in support of GLAAD and their mission to further LGBTQ+ acceptance. Stretch challis fabric V-neck; scoop back Sleeveless; adjustable cami Shirttail hem CONTENT + CARE Rayon/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size tops