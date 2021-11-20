Bon Bon Whims

Rainbow Lucky Ring

At Bon Bon Whims

90s kids rejoice! The most KAWAII custom finger charms for grown ups. Made with reworked acrylic resin materials, we customize your piece in-house with hand-painted resin for maximum shine and nostalgic charm. Choose your ring size and charm combination from drop down menu. **Charm colors will be random unless you specify requested color in the note box at checkout.** No guarantees! Stack away! ♡ Measurements: Size 6/7 -Heart face: 22 mm wide -Heart face: 19 mm tall -Ring diameter: 15 mm 7/8 size: - Heart face: 22 mm wide -Heart face: 17 mm tall -Ring diameter: 17 mm Size 8/9 -Heart face: 25 mm wide -Heart face: 15 mm high -Ring diameter: 20 mm