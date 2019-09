Black Radiance

Black Radiance Perfect Tone Lip Gloss, Cashmere

$5.91

Buy Now Review It

Perfect Tone Lip Gloss conditions lips with aloe Vera, grape seed extract, plus antioxidant protection. A lush collection of sheer color popping shades in creme and shimmer textures complements a vast array of skin tones. Plus, the delicate berry flavor keeps lips kissable delicious for hours.