Black Radiance

Black Radiance Artisan Color Baked Blush In Warm Berry

$5.29

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Black Radiance Artisan Color Baked Blush is made with a silky-smooth, highly pigmented formula that blends easily and evenly for a natural glow. Highlight, color orcontour your cheeks with sheer color, when used dry. The specially formulated, terracotta baked, marbleized color can also be used wet as a sheer cream that glides on to add a more intense color and shimmer to the face. You decide how much drama, from natural to sophisticated.