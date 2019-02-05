Calvin Klein

Black Quilted Patent Shell Coat

£380.00

At Harvey Nichols

Calvin Klein is a member of the exclusive clique of designers who can be recognised from only their initials. In fact, Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear has transcended fashion to become an icon of pop culture. But the brand is more than underwear; from tailored trouser suits to casual separates, Calvin Klein collections epitomise minimalist modernity. Synonymous with quality, fit and comfortable silhouettes, this New York-based brand caters for everything – from striking eveningwear to breath-taking fragrance. With Raf Simons now at the helm as Chief Creative Officer, we have a feeling that Calvin Klein is just getting started.