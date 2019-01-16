Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Wicker Wings
Black Quan
£295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wicker Wings
Black Quan
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sensi Studio
Leather Handle Mini Straw Basket Bag
$198.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Neo Classic Mini Chain
$1636.00
from
Balenciaga
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Arena Giant 12 Mini City
$1395.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Reed Krakoff
Micro Anarchy Black Milled Leather And Suede Shoulder Bag
$790.00
from
Reed Krakoff
BUY
More from Wicker Wings
DETAILS
Wicker Wings
Mini Kuài Bag
$389.00
$233.40
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Wicker Wings
Tixting Tall Rattan And Leather Backpack
$505.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Wicker Wings
Tao Rattan And Leather Belt Bag
$385.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted