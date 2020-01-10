Shangpree

Black Premium Modeling Mask

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peach and Lily

SHANGPREE BLACK PREMIUM MODELING "RUBBER" MASK $20.00 3.7 star rating 10 Reviews -+ available for orders over $35 ⓘ Add to Wishlist Get ready for the newest trend in Korean Beauty: Modeling "Rubber" Masks. Bring the luxury of a spa directly to your home by indulging in this hydrating, anti-aging mask. When your skin needs some deep cleansing, this Black Premium Modeling Mask is perfect for you. Infused with charcoal, which is known to help purify and detox the skin, this mask also helps to refine pores and purify revealing cleaner, hydrated skin. Mix the Black Gel with the Active Collagen Powder, apply to face, let sit, and peel off the mask to a more refined complexion. Sold individually. Fun Fact: We here at Peach and Lily like to refer to these Modeling Masks as "rubber masks," because of their ability to transform from a gel-like substance to a thick, rubbery mask that seals moisture deep within. Alicia fell in love with these masks 15 years ago, when they were only available in professional spas. Size: Gel: 50 g; Powder: 4.5 g