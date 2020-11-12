United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Topshop
Black Pointelle Frill Knitted Sweater
$68.00$53.99
At Topshop
Our black pretty pointelle frill knitted sweater embraces feminine detailing for a flattering fashionable look. This knit is super chic this autumn winter. 78% Acrylic,14% Nylon,8% Polyester. Machine wash.
Need a few alternatives?
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers "i'm A Luxury" Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
More from Sweaters
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers "i'm A Luxury" Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers