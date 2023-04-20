Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Forbitches
Black Platform Flip Flops
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Forbitches
Black Platform Flip Flops
BUY
$135.00
SSENSE
Skims
Molded Sandal
BUY
$68.00
Skims
Lululemon
Restfeel Women's Slide
BUY
£48.00
Lululemon
By Far
Jack Glossed-leather Mules
BUY
$172.00
$384.00
The Outnet
More from Forbitches
Forbitches
Bow Bag
BUY
$194.00
$276.00
Garmentory
More from Sandals
Saks Fifth Avenue
sophie Crystal Buckle Slides
BUY
$69.99
Saks OFF 5TH
Forbitches
Black Platform Flip Flops
BUY
$135.00
SSENSE
Skims
Molded Sandal
BUY
$68.00
Skims
Old Navy
Puffy Nylon Stap Sugarcane-blend Platform Flip-flops
BUY
$18.00
$19.99
Old Navy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted