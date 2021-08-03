United States
Pretty Little Thing
Black Pinstripe Oversized Dad Blazer
$68.00
At PrettyLittleThing
IMT0268 Give any outfit that fierce finish with this oversized blazer. Featuring a black pinstriped material with an oversized dad fit and a button fastening, team it with the matching bottoms and a corset top to cinch in the look. Length approx 75cm/29.5" (Based on a sample size UK 8) Model wears size UK 8/ EU 36/ AUS 8/ US 4 Model Height - 5ft 9"
