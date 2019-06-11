Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Little Black Tux
Black Peak Lapel Tuxedo Jacket
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Little Black Tux
Command your inner strength and feel empowered for any occasion!
Featured in 1 story
We Unpacked Every Wedding Dress Code
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
DVF
Crepe Smoking Jacket
$648.00
from
DVF
BUY
DETAILS
Boutique by Jaeger
Mini Lurex Spot Jacket
$133.69
from
House of Fraser
BUY
DETAILS
Nomia
Slit Back Vest
$490.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
DETAILS
Theory
Lanai Urban Blazer
$375.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Suiting
DETAILS
The Drop
Blake Long Blazer
$69.90
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Anita Ko for Tibi
Mixed Check Belted Steward Blazer
$595.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Double Breasted Jacket
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Munthe
Dietes Checked Woven Blazer
$385.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted