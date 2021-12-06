Urban Outfitters

Black Panther Kanji Tee

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 56270242; Color Code: 001 Kanji text tee featuring a “Black Panther” comic graphic at the center front. Short sleeve silhouette is rendered from lightweight cotton and topped with a ribbed crew neck. This special batch of custom tees is made-to-order and may ship separately from other items in your order. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Measurements taken from size Large - Chest: 21" - Length: 29"