Dior

Black Out Spectacular Volume Khôl Mascara

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A mascara that combines the spectacular volume and powder of khôl black. What it does: It's designed with an XXL brush that deposits a khôl-effect texture on and between your lashes to create intense and mysterious smoky eyes. How to use: Wiggle the mascara brush through the base of your lashes through to the tips. Repeat to build volume.