EYTYS

Black Ortega Chelsea Boots

$475.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Handcrafted ankle-high buffed leather Chelsea boots in black. Square toe. Twin grosgrain pull-loops in purple at collar. Tonal elasticized gusset at sides. Buffed calfskin lining in beige. Tonal leather and crepe rubber midsole. Tonal crepe rubber outsole. Approx. 1.75" heel. Supplier color: Black Upper: leather. Sole: rubber, leather. Made in Portugal. 211640F113006