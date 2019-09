Tom Ford

Black Orchid Hair Mist 30ml

£50.00 £35.00

Iconic. Elusive. Seductive. This lightweight, sprayable Hair Perfume leaves hair richly scented with Tom Ford’s Black Orchid fragrance. Specially formulated with a nourishing blend of ingredients, this smoothing formula leaves hair with a soft luminous sheen. Contains UVA and UVB filters to help protect hair from damaging effects of the sun. £16.67 per 10.00ml