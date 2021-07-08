Xtava

Black Orchid Hair Diffuser For Curly And Natural Hair

CELEBRATE YOUR CURLS: Give your curls the attention they deserve with xtava’s hair diffuser, designed to enhance your natural curl and texture GET RID OF FRIZZ: 360 degree airflow diffuses hair evenly and gently to maximize volume while banishing frizz SAVE TIME WITH QUICK DRYING: If you’ve ever felt the pain of an arm cramp while drying your hair, you’ll appreciate how xtava’s extra large design speeds up blow drying, even for thick, long, curly hair.The fingers feature drying vents, so you get simultaneous air flow at both the root and tips The Black Orchid Diffuser is not a universal fit for all hair dryers. Our diffuser has a 1.8 inch diameter and will securely attach to any hair dryer with the same diameter. Push and twist the diffuser 1 inch downward onto the hair dryer tip to begin use STRONG AND DURABLE: An inner banded seal ensures that the blow dryer diffuser stays in place on your hair dryer while styling