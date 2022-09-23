Dreamcraftjewelry | |

Black Onyx Engagement Ring 4ct Emerald Cut 14k Rose Gold Engagement Ring Cluster Ring Moissanite Bridal Ring Promise Ring Anniversary Gift

$118.00

- Pay attention to: Solid Gold and 925 Sterling Silver will never fade. Silver plated rose gold, silver plated gold will fade over time. If you like rose gold or yellow gold, we recommend buying 10K / 14K / 18K rose gold / yellow gold --->Ring details: - Theme:Romantic Wedding & Engagement - Metal Type: 14K White Gold,14K Rose Gold,14K Yellow Gold - Main Stone - center stone: 4.0CT moss agate(emerald cut) - or black onyx - Stone size 1: 2ct , 6*8mm - Stone size 2: 3ct , 7*9mm - Stone size 3: 4ct , 8*10mm - Side Stones: Moissanite - Color: D - Clarity: VVS1 - Cut: 3EX --->Accessories: - beautiful jewelry boxes, and some of little gifts. --->Guaranteed Purchase: - 14 Day Refund Guarantee; - Excellent Customer Service; - Free Transportation and insurance to All Parts Of The World; - Free Gift Box&Packing --->Please contact us if you need service: - Ring Resizing; - Metal Change(10k/14k/18k White/Yellow/Rose Gold) - Engraving(shoule be less than 10 letter ) - Customize the unique ring of your idea --->Shipping: - We offer free delivery to all parts of the world. - We usually declare by ring sample, the value is 20-200 US dollars, and the additional tariff/duty shall be borne by the buyer. - Each country has different customs policies and tax rates, and you can search before you buy. --->Processing time: We need 10-12 working days to make your items by hand,since we receive your payment. --->Address: We usually don't send it to the email address without packing mark. If you must send it to the email address, the buyer shall be responsible for the loss of the goods. --->Phone number: We have a signature service to make sure the package arrived safely, so please leave your contact number in note of order or send to me through message, we won't ship the item without a number.Phone number is very important for us ,dear. --->Return Policy: If you need to return the item, please contact us first. - We offer a 14 day money back guarantee for all purchases (EXCEPT items that are custom-made, discounted, and items on payment/financing plans). We allow you to return the item within 14 days after receiving them. - Items must be returned in an unused (original) state. We reserve the right to refuse to return items that we believe are not marketable, damaged, altered or used. - Payment will be refunded within 3-5 working days after we receive the item. shipping fee, handcraft cost and rush order cost will be cut from the original payment. For special designed expensive items, we usually need to charge extra restocking fee. Attentively Make The Best Craft Fine Jewelry For You