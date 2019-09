Prada

Black Neoprene Kitten Heel

$850.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Ankle-high neoprene boots in black. Pointed toe. Grosgrain pull-loop at heel collar. Rubberized logo in white and grey at sides. Grosgrain grain stripe in blue at heel counter. Tonal structural metallic heel. Rubber and leather sole. Tonal stitching. Approx. 2 heel.