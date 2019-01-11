Dorateymur

Black Monologue Suede Leather Tote Bag

£690.00

This black Dorateymur Monologue suede leather tote bag is totes needed. Featuring gold-tone metal framing, the bag is adorned with a gold clasp closure embellished by a circular swirl brooch that reminds us of sweeties from our childhood (we may or may not have skipped breakfast this morning). Lined with a red plush material, there is an inner slip pocket and compartment large enough to fit all your liquorice all sorts (we had you at ‘liquor’). REF: 13016313