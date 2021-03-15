Torrid

Black Mesh Strappy Bodysuit

$54.50

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

This lingerie bodysuit is meant to entice with strap accents across a sheer mesh body that will instantly lure you in. Non-padded underwire cups Adjustable straps Hook-and-eye back closure Snap-button bottom closure Unlined CONTENT + CARE Polyester/spandex/cotton Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size lingerie SIZE + FIT Model is 5'11", size 1 Size 2 measures 30" from shoulder