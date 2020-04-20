Jayson Home

Black Marble Footed Bowl

$150.00

At Jayson Home

Bring a boost of height to your tabletop or sideboard with our Black Marble Footed Bowl. Simple, stark and oh-so-stunning, this weighty pedestal bowl is crafted form black marble with swirls of cream-colored veining. Strong enough to stand on its own, we love this minimalist dish even more on the kitchen counter for a colorful display of fruits or vegetables. It’s also perfect as a catch-all on the entryway table or filled with air plants, cut succulents and feather moss for a striking centerpiece on the dining room table. •10.5" diameter x 8"H •black marble •each is unique