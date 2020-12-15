Cost Plus World Market

Black Marble And Wood Cheese Board And Knives 4 Piece Set

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Entertain right out of the box with our exclusive set that includes a mixed black marble and wood cutting board and a trio of coordinating black metal cheese knives with wood handles. Perfect for serving hard, soft and crumbly cheeses, it's ready to impress as a hostess, housewarming or holiday gift.